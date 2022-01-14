On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Jordan Klepper of The Daily Show confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while he was commemorating the event.

"With 'our nation’s leaders respectfully divided on how to best remember the day,' Klepper both mocked Democrats like Nancy Pelosi for using a Hamilton song to commemorate the moment and Republicans like Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who planned to retrace the steps of the 'patriotic Americans' who stormed the Capitol," reported Matt Wilstein. "As it turned out, Klepper caught up with Gaetz just as he was being whisked away in his SUV. But he did manage to get in a few questions before he sped off."

“Hey Matt Gaetz, if you’re going to reenact the events of January 6th, who’s going to take a sh*t in the rotunda and also, who’s going to make the gallows?” asked Klepper in the exchange. “Isn’t this a little bit childish, Matt? Or is that what attracts you to this?”

Gaetz reportedly did not engage.

The Florida congressman, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, is also currently under an unrelated investigation as the FBI probes a sex-trafficking case involving a county tax collector close to him. There is still no indication Gaetz himself is facing any criminal charges, but his ex-girlfriend recently testified to a grand jury.

Watch Klepper's exchange below:

