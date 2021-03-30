'Bye Felicia': Matt Gaetz brutally mocked after report reveals he is thinking about leaving Congress

Image via Matt Gaetz Facebook
According to a report from Axios, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been confiding to friends that he is considering stepping down to become a media personality.
Three sources told Axios that Gaetz "has privately told confidants he's seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax."
Needless to say, the idea of Gaetz no longer in Congress delighted his critics, who have grown tired of his antics that have, in many ways, been overshadowed by newly-elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
