Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz rally moves to public space — TMZ warns it 'could get ugly'
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Controversial Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have repeatedly failed at holding an "America First" rally at a private venue due to the duo being so politically toxic.

The duo, described by CNN's Jim Acosta as partners in slime, first tried to hold rally in Laguna Beach, with is in the old GOP stronghold of Orange county. But the venue canceled on them.

So they tried moving it to Riverside County, but that too failed. So they attempted to go back to the OC, and failed again.

So now they will be holding their rally in public in front of Riverside City Hall.

"If anything, that'll probably end up being even more contentious than whatever they planned to hold indoors ... we're sure counter-protesters will show up (as they always do) and confront the far right-wing politicians and their supporters face-to-face ... which could get ugly," TMZ warned. "We'll be monitoring the scene as it plays out -- but something tells us cops aren't looking forward to the storm that's coming. Ditto for local residents, who might wanna steer clear."


