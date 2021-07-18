Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for poor rally turnout: 'Y'all look pretty canceled to me'
Screengrab.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held an "America First" rally outside Riverside City Hall on Saturday after three different venues canceled bookings for the controversial Republicans.

"And there's another truth that they don't want to hear," Gaetz shouted into a microphone at the rally.

"Donald Trump won the last election, and he's gonna win the next one!" Gaetz said, repeating the "Big Lie" that Trump won when in reality he lost by 7,061,234 votes.

Gaetz also claimed the two may need to take their fight to "the streets."

Here's some of what people were saying about the GOP firebrands:





































