Congressman slams Speaker McCarthy for weak call for peace ahead of Trump indictment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) was unimpressed with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asking for Republicans to stay peaceful as a possible indictment of Donald Trump looms.

While at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, McCarthy held a press conference where he urged the MAGA Republicans not to be violent.

"I don't think people should protest this, no," said McCarthy, according to NBC News. "And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn't believe that, either."

Trump asked his followers to protest on his behalf of him and implied that NYPD officers would refuse to arrest him. So, it's unclear where McCarthy is getting his information that Trump has changed his mind. There has also been an uptick in Trump supporters purchasing more weaponry in preparation for the indictment.

"Imagine if a Democratic president had been accused of trying to cover up an affair," Himes said. "Wait, you don't have to imagine that because what happened to Bill Clinton, the very same Republicans impeached him when he was president and here the Republican Party has reached a point where they are defending somebody who was covering up an affair with a porn star. Oh, and by the way, they are supporting a member of their party, George Santos, who lied about everything.

"Who committed fraud in an election in order to get himself elected. They're defending Paul Gosar who did a video of him killing AOC and the tawdriness of what the Republican Party has become. Would the party of Reagan or Eisenhower countenance any of this? So, I'm not terribly impressed Speaker McCarthy somehow found it in himself to say we shouldn't be violent. My God, that's a low bar."

