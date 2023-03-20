It doesn't matter what Trump says — an indictment is really bad for him: columnist

Politico magazine reported on Monday that folks are overthinking things when they say indictments will help Donald Trump more than hurt him. While Trump will likely raise a lot of money off of playing the victim of a conspiracy, he's still being indicted personally, and he'll be the first president in history to have been indicted and booked.

"For all his unusual strengths, Trump is defined these days more by his weaknesses — personal and political deficiencies that have grown with time and now figure to undermine any attempt to exploit the criminal case against him," the column argued. "His base of support is too small, his political imagination too depleted and his instinct for self-absorption too overwhelming for him to marshal a broad, lasting backlash. His determination to look inward and backward has been a problem for his campaign, even without the indictment. It will be a bigger one if and when he’s indicted."

The weaknesses are already on display. While Trump has begged his supporters to "protest," and some are coordinating on such an effort online, even his allies in Congress are asking people to stand down.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has claimed to be a close ally of Trump's, but on Sunday she said that the majority of Americans oppose President Joe Biden.

"These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime. Fear and anger," Greene tweeted. "Fear and anger. That is the most powerful combination when election time comes. And the Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions."

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also called on people not to protest.

"I don't think people should protest this, no," said McCarthy, according to NBC News. "And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn't believe that, either."

Last week, polls revealed that an increasing number of Fox News viewers moved from believing the lie about the 2020 election to realizing it was never true. So, while Trump's loyal majority was out in full force to support him in that election, the numbers appear to be slowly falling.