The View's Meghan McCain blames 'pathetic bureaucrat' Nancy Pelosi for Jan. 6 committee hitch

"The View's" Meghan McCain went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday morning, blaming her and Republicans for being unable to come to an agreement about a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission.

When working with Republicans, Democrats gave them everything asked including the ability to nominate anyone they wanted and as many as they wanted to the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tried to convince Republicans to vote against the commission, throwing broker Rep. John Katko (R-NY) under the bus. McCarthy then convinced Republicans in the Senate to filibuster the commission.

As a result, the idea of a bipartisan committee was effectively canceled by the GOP. Pelosi then introduced a special select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi even added Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) to the committee.

McCarthy, on the other hand, appointed two GOP firebrands who deny the seriousness of the Jan. 6 attack. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who was nominated with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), already demanded accountability from the Biden administration for Jan. 6. The problem, however, is that Biden wasn't even in office on Jan. 6. Now, McCarthy is threatening to pull all Republicans from the committee.

McCain said that she thinks both sides are bad and attacked Pelosi for refusing to "play ball" with McCarthy. At the same time, McCarthy is blaming Pelosi for the attack on the Capitol, telling Fox News Wednesday night that she may have had some kind of death wish.

She also said that McCarthy should have acted in good faith, but he hasn't thus far in the process, leading many to assume he won't now either.

"I think they're all bad and why Americans are so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill," McCain said, throwing all members in the same bucket. She went on to cite polls that say Congress is the worst it's ever been, which is a frequent poll number. Americans often complain about Congress, but then approve of their individual members.

"I think part of the problem is, you know, Nancy Pelosi better start getting something done with the other side, because her time in power is coming to an end fast and furiously," McCain ranted. "More than likely I would bet literally my life on it that Republicans are going to take over Congress in the midterms and Kevin McCarthy's the new speaker. These two have to learn how to work together. Republicans and Democrats have to learn to live together."

It's the same position President Joe Biden has taken, only to be slapped down over and over again by Republicans unwilling to work with him.

See the video below:



