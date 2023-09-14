Trump deflects questions about Melania's months-long absence: 'The beauty is that mystery'

Former President Donald Trump deflected when asked in a new interview with right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly about why his wife Melania has barely been seen in recent months, reported Newsweek.

"I think part of the beauty is that mystery," Trump told Kelly. "She doesn't need to be out there. She has confidence. She has a lot of self-confidence."

Trump went on to say, "She was a very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [and say], 'We love our first lady.' So many posters were there in the audience ... We had the biggest rallies we've ever had."

Melania has been absent from the campaign trail as Trump seeks re-election in 2024. Trump was even greeted in Iowa with a "Where's Melania?" banner.

The former first lady has been described as tired of being in the public spotlight with her husband.

But she's also been described as "livid" about her husband's court cases, particularly the hush-money case involving payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the civil case in which he was found liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.



