Melania Trump conspicuously absent from post-arraignment Mar-a-Lago grievance-fest

Donald Trump didn't even mention his wife's name during a post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago.

The former first lady wasn't seen or spoken of during the event — where Donald Trump Jr. was accompanied by girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Trump was joined by his wife Lara — and the former president didn't bring her up during his grievance-filled speech, reported the Palm Beach Post.

"I built a great business with my family, built a fantastic business," Trump told the crowd. "I have a son here who's done a great job, and I have another son here who's done a great job, and Tiffany and Ivanka, and Barron will be great some day. He's tall, he is tall and he's smart, but I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciated it very much."

Melania Trump did not accompany her husband to New York for his arraignment on 34 fraud charges related to hush money payments to two alleged mistresses, but she still reportedly lives at Mar-a-Lago and occasionally spends time with her husband.

RELATED: Alan Dershowitz on Trump charges: 'I think he probably will be convicted'

"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source told People Magazine.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the felony charges.

The man who went from 1980s playboy real estate magnate, to TV reality show star in the 2000s, then right-wing populist president, made history as the first serving or former commander in chief to face a criminal trial.

But while he had to go through the humiliating process of arrest in a New York courtroom, polls show Trump remains by far the strongest Republican candidate. In fact, his numbers have only improved as his legal scandals grow, making it hard for his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to gain traction.

On Wednesday, he called on his Truth Social app for Republicans in Congress to "DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI" in response to what he claimed is the "ABUSE OF POWER" by the Department of Justice and chief federal law enforcement body.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche said his client is "upset."

But "I'll tell you what: he's motivated and it's not going to stop him and it's not going to slow him down."





With additional reporting by AFP

