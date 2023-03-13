Reporter walks through what Michael Cohen is telling the grand jury

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, met with the New York grand jury on Monday as part of the possible charges coming up for the former president.

Speaking to MSNBC about the case and what Cohen was likely talking about, MSNBC correspondent Ron Allen explained that Cohen has already pleaded guilty to a number of charges around the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"It's been over seven years now, and Cohen has been saying the same thing during that period of time he's also served time and pleaded guilty to tax evasion and other financial crimes, so that's one thing that's different," Allen explained.

"This is not revenge," explained Cohen before speaking to the grand jury. "What this is is about accountability I don't want to see anyone, including Donald Trump, prosecuted, indicted, incarcerated simply because I disagreed with them. This is about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds."

Allen said that critics of Cohen, like Trump, would claim that it is about revenge. The problem is that he was once very close to Trump before he flipped.

But it was New York Times reporter Suzanne Craig that explained that this shows the grand jury is coming to a close.

"I think prosecutors bringing him in today, they're in the home stretch of this," she began. "They're looking at him as a summation witness to pull together everything so far the grand jury has heard there's been a lot of talk about Michael Cohen's credibility. We can debate it, he's known to be a liar, spent time in jail, there are questions about his credibility. I think what the grand jury has been hearing over the last couple of weeks is information and things that would bolster what he's going to be telling them."

She explained that he has the receipts, and that made him a much more unique witness than others.

"That's going to look like things like phone calls around the time of the hush money payment between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen and others were there text messages did Michael Cohen, after he got a call from Donald Trump text his wife and say, 'You're not going to believe this.' And bank records will probably come into play there's going to be a lot of — hopefully, I would imagine they have it if they're bricking this case, evidence that will support Michael Cohen's story and he's coming in at the end so they can pull it all together with him."

Trump has subpoenaed Cohen as part of his own personal lawsuit.

