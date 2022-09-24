Cornered Trump 'doesn't care if he burns the country down': former adviser

In an appearance on MSNBC early Saturday morning, former Donald Trump lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen stated in no uncertain terms that his former boss would take the country down with him if he is indicted and looking at prison time.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Cohen said the former president has big legal troubles coming at him from different directions and painting him into a corner.

He then predicted the former president won't go down quietly.

"What stands out to you, what's the thing you're most thinking about right now?" host Velshi asked.

"There are so many investigations and you wouldn't believe -- if this was a television show you would turn around and say, 'it's too stupid! I can't watch this, it's stupid, it can never happen,'" Cohen exclaimed. "But it is happening in real-time in our lives."

"Our democracy is in peril because of one man; one man who goes ahead and weaponizes the United States Department of Justice against his critics, against the country against anybody who was not one of his supporters, he is willing to go after."

"He doesn't care if he burns the country down in doing it," Cohen warned.

He later added, "Let me say this: this Donald Trump, he is not the brightest, you know, not the brightest guy you'll ever meet -- they say not the sharpest tool in the shed. What ends up happening is the last guy in Donald Trump's ear owns the brand. And everybody who is in his circle wants to be that last guy. They want to control Donald, obviously for their own personal benefit. So what happens with Donald, someone must have, you know, put into his ear, let Michael be the fall guy. Let him be the scapegoat. Throw him under the bus, he loves you, he will do whatever is needed to protect you, as he has done over the past decade or so."

"For me, no, no, no," he explained. "It was more about making amends for what I had done but specifically for my wife, my daughter, and son, and i was not going to be the villain of Donald's story."

