Racist tells Black couple to 'go back to Africa' before threatening to shoot them: police

An Oklahoma man threatened to shoot a Black couple during a racist tirade outside a fast food restaurant.

Court records show Michael Southerland pulled up behind the couple as they waited in line at a Wendy's drive-thru in northwest Oklahoma City, and police said he became angry and impatient, reported KFOR-TV.

“The person behind them began getting upset, honking their horns, yelling at them, even yelling some racial slurs toward them,” said Mgst. Gary Knight, of Oklahoma City police.

Southerland was holding a black pistol pointed at the couple, court documents show, and security cameras allegedly show him pulling back the slide as if to load a round into the chamber.

RELATED: All-white Virginia school board poised to restore names of Confederate generals to schools

“I’ll shoot you, you f*cking n*ggers,” Southerland said, according to investigators. “That’s what is wrong with the United States. Go back to Africa.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for Southerland, whom the couple said they had never seen before and considered "dangerous."

Southerland was charged with felony pointing a firearm and malicious harassment based on race.