We're going to see 'a lot more indictments' out of Trump's Jan. 6 scheme: Michigan AG

Former President Donald Trump's indictment in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is unlikely to be the end of the charges brought against the perpetrators of the plot to steal the election, argued Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on MSNBC Wednesday evening.

This comes as special counsel Jack Smith has named a half-dozen unindicted co-conspirators in the case — any number of whom could be charged at a later point themselves.

"It's a hot legal pro tip not to call the prosecutor evil. Apparently that's gone over their heads," said anchor Alex Wagner. "Let me ask about the voting machine indictment that came out yesterday. It doesn't seem like it's coincidence that some of the people who have not been charged, but nonetheless, we know to have been involved in the plot to seize voting machines and run forensic tests unlawfully on them, those people were also involved in the plot to do the same thing in the state of Georgia. Do you think this all — including the Michigan efforts — do you think this all goes back to Trump and potentially Rudy Giuliani, who oversaw a lot of that election machine interference?"

"Well, clearly this is a coordinated effort that started at the very top, involved all the same actors that we have been hearing about, all the way throughout the course of these investigations," said Nessel. "And it shouldn't surprise anyone that they had attorneys and many other individuals operating at the state levels as well. So this is all coordinated. It truly is the definition of illegal conspiracy."

Given the nature of the offense, Nessel continued, Trump is unlikely to be the only person who faces criminal charges.

"I think that before the special prosecutor is done, whether it's federally, Jack Smith, or the special prosecutor who's working in Michigan, I think we're going to see a lot more indictments generated," said Nessel.

Watch the video below or click the link.