Mike Lindell becomes latest target of Jan. 6 probe — but he's fighting a subpoena for his phone records

MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell says he's fighting a subpoena for his phone records from the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

“I wasn’t there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena,” Lindell told CNBC on Wednesday.

Lindell say he filed the complaint in federal court in Minneapolis on Wednesday, on the eve for the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

"He said he received a notice from Verizon about the subpoena no more than 10 days ago and that he was informed the committee wanted his phone records from November through early January," CNBC reports. "Lindell is the latest Trump ally who is trying to use the legal system to block the release of his phone records. Former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, who was previously pardoned by the then-commander-in-chief after pleading guilty to federal charges, sued the committee after it subpoenaed his records. Former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka also filed a lawsuit in a similar effort."

Although Lindell denies any involvement in the Capitol insurrection, CNBC notes that multiple people have said the MyPillow CEO met with other Trump allies at the former president's DC hotel on Jan. 5, 2021.

Lindell also sponsored the Women for America First bus tour, which culminated in Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on the Ellipse prior to the insurrection. And he has admitted to staying in touch with Trump's Stop the Steal attorneys, including Sidney Powell, after the election.

"Lindell was pictured leaving the White House days after the attack on the Capitol," CNBC reports. "The papers carried by Lindell partially read 'martial law if necessary.'”