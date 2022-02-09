‘This is what we’ve been waiting for!’: Mike Lindell celebrates doomed Arizona decertification bill

MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell claims the 2020 election is about to be "pulled down."

Appearing Tuesday on the Eric Metaxas Radio Show, Lindell celebrated the introduction of a proposal to decertify President Joe Biden's victory in three Arizona counties.

The bill was introduced Monday by right-wing Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, a Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state. While Trump also celebrated Finchem's bill in a statement, Republican Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers "appeared to quickly ax" the proposal, according to a report form CBS 5.

"Mr. Finchem's obviously unconstitutional and profoundly unwise proposal will receive all of the attention it deserves," Bowers said in a statement.

Nevertheless, Lindell apparently believes Finchem's proposal will soon lead to former president Donald Trump being "reinstated."

"This is what we've been waiting for!" Lindell proclaimed. "If two more states do that, we've got our country back!"



Lindell went on to claim that Finchem's nine-page proposal, signed by 13 other Republicans, includes evidence of "tens of thousands of crimes." He also slammed both Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann as "obstructionists."

"We need to get everybody in this country behind those legislators that stood up, and the ones that are still sitting there, they all need to sign, and when they sign, the election of 2020 will get pulled down in Arizona," Lindell said. "And guess what? We're coming for you Wisconsin, we're coming for you Pennsylvania, we're coming for you Michigan, and we're coming for you Georgia. All of them are at different phases of getting pulled down."



