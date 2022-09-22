MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell begs FBI to give back cell: 'My hearing aids are tied to this phone'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell continues trying to get his cell phone back from FBI investigators.

Attorneys for the pillow magnate filed a new motion Thursday seeking the return of his phone, arguing that losing access to the device has harmed his business and his personal health because he relies on it for his hearing aids.

"Except for face-to-face communications, I have depended on my cellphone for many years as my exclusive means of communication in my business and personal dealings," Lindell claimed. "On my cellphone, I have passwords for specific apps and for my company financial accounts (e.g. to wire funds) that are not stored anywhere else (including the cloud)."

"Not having my cellphone has already damaged my ability to conduct my business. I typically receive and send hundreds of text messages a day. For that reason, the data collected on my cellphone is exceptionally voluminous and multifarious. My hearing aids are also tied to this cellphone."

Lindell filed a lawsuit Tuesday against attorney general Merrick Garland and FBI director Christopher Wray arguing that federal agents violated his First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth amendment rights with their investigation of his ongoing efforts to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

