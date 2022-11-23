'I’ll drop everyone': Mike Lindell is this desperate to get back on Twitter

More than two years after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is still spreading conspiracy theories and wants back on Twitter to do so.

Since Twitter was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk, the service has reinstated a number of far-right accounts that had been suspended, including Trump, the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, and Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.

Podcaster Steve Bannon asked Lindell if Twitter had asked him to show evidence of election fraud in an effort to get his ban reversed.

"No, they have not," Lindell said, going on to accuse a former Twitter employee of being a "traitor."

"Would you commit -- right now -- to do an open live Twitter with Elon Musk?" Bannon asked. "He could play 20 questions, he'd rip your face off, you present your evidence and he takes you on mano a mano and your evidence about what you believe is the voter fraud related to machines and other things in the 2020 election."

"Absolutely," Lindell said.

"And I would do that any day anytime, any time of day or night, and I'll drop everything I have to do that, Steve, because I believe it's very important to our country," Lindell said. "And, if you're gonna have a platform of free speech now and without this cancel culture, you can't just say anybody that talked about machines can't be on it."

