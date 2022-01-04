Mike Pence's brother a 'tantalizing prospective witness' for House insurrection committee: report
According to a report from the Indianapolis Star-News, Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) could find himself in an awkward situation if he is called by House investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection and asked about his brother Mike Pence's actions during the Capitol riot.

As the report notes, the former vice president's older brother has been mostly quiet about the events of that day and, to date, has only praised his brother's action without speaking about Donald Trump's inaction after his followers stormed the building while chanting "hang Mike Pence."

Now, with the House select committee focusing on White House phone calls and texts made as rioters sent lawmakers fleeing, the older Pence could be called upon to reveal what he saw as he accompanied his brother as Secret Service agents whisked the ex-VP away to safety.

As the Star-News' Brian Slodysko wrote, the older Pence told supporters, "My brother was being asked to do what we don’t do in this country I couldn’t be prouder," with regard to Trump's demand that Mike Pence subvert the will of the voters.

But what interests investigators is what was happening out of sight and Greg Pence could fill in some of the blanks, the Star-News reports.

"At the beating heart of the insurrection lies Trump’s attempt to pressure his vice president to take the unprecedented step of overturning the election. And few had a better vantage point on the day of the attack than Greg Pence, who hunkered down in a secure area with his younger brother while the vice president worked the phone, pleading for help to clear rioters from the building," the report states.

"That makes Greg Pence a tantalizing prospective witness for the House Jan. 6 committee, which is investigating the origins of the insurrection that Trump fomented when he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and 'fight like hell,'" Slodysko wrote before adding, "His silence serves as powerful evidence of the grip that Trump still holds on his party, which has led many Republicans to dispute the seriousness of the attack and instead perpetuate the lie that Trump was wrongly denied a second term."

The report goes to add that the House is already seeking testimony from House Republicans -- including Reps. Jim Jordan (OH) and Scott Perry (PA) -- adding, "So far, Democrats who serve on the committee have been tight-lipped about whether Greg Pence could be called for an interview or asked to submit documents."

