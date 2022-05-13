Mike Pence to defy Trump again by rallying for Brian Kemp in Georgia
Mike Pence (Shutterstock)

Former Vice President Mike Pence will publicly defy Donald Trump by headlining a campaign rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp days before the primary election.

The former vice president will rally with Kemp, whom he described as “one of the most successful conservative governors in America," a day ahead of the state's May 24 primary, where the GOP governor will face off against the Trump-endorsed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Trump has put Kemp at the top of his revenge list, falsely blaming him for his 2020 election defeat," the newspaper reported. "His vendetta has spread beyond the governor, too, as he’s built a pro-Trump slate of candidates who are challenging Kemp allies down the ballot."

Pence has distanced himself from the twice-impeached former president since the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling Trump "wrong" for working to overturn his election loss, and his appearance at the rally is part of Kemp's effort to soundly defeat Perdue, who has based his own campaign on Trump's election lies.

“The vice president’s leadership was instrumental in creating the most prosperous economy in American history, including here in Georgia, and his commitment to building a safer, stronger America represents the highest ideals of our party,” Kemp said.

Perdue's only credible shot at winning is by keeping Kemp under the 50-percent mark to force another matchup in June, but the former senator's supporters admit he's falling behind in the polls and hasn't raised enough money or spent enough of his own to keep up.

Kemp has also drawn support from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who will also campaign for Kemp in Georgia, and former president George W. Bush, who recently donated to his campaign.

