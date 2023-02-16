Pence’s ‘preposterous’ refusal to testify about Jan. 6 doomed to fail: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough condemned former Vice President Mike Pence for vowing to fight a subpoena to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former vice president called the subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith "unprecedented and unconstitutional," but the "Morning Joe" host said Pence owed Americans a full accounting of Trump's effort to unlawfully overturn his election loss and remain in power.

"They just can't ever play it straight," Scarborough said. "Here's a guy who, again, did some things very right on Jan. 6. Now he's claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about an insurrection that led him and the Secret Service around him thinking that they may be killed on that day? Secret Service protecting him, holed up while the mob was outside the room, just feet away, calling home like it was 9/11 because they didn't expect to survive the day."

"Mike Pence says that he was fleeing down there in his position as president of the Senate," Scarborough added. "It is a preposterous argument and an argument that the Supreme Court will throw out."

IN OTHER NEWS: 8 'secret' legal fights between Trump and Jack Smith documented by CNN report

Watch the video below or at this link.

