Watch: McConnell fumes over ‘shocking’ Supreme Court leak and demands punishment ‘to the fullest extent possible’

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell blamed the "radical left" for the leak of a draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.
The leaked document shows a 5-4 majority has voted to overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling, and although it's not clear who delivered the highly unusual revelation, McConnell was quick to blame his political opponents as he called for a thorough investigation.
"For years the radical left has attacked the institution of the Supreme Court," McConnell said. "Last night it appears their campaign hit a new low. Historically the justices, clerks and staff have prized and protected the court's confidentiality. The justices must be able to discuss and deliberate in an environment of total trust and privacy. Americans cannot receive a fair trial if politicians, pundit, bullies and mobs get a say in court. Judicial independence is vital, but the far left has spent years shamelessly attacking it."
The Kentucky Republican accused Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of threatening justices in 2020 over abortion rights and claimed activists "literally chased senators around the Capitol" to protest Brett Kavanaugh's nomination, which he cited as proof that the leak was intended to undermine the anti-abortion ruling.
"Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press," McConnell said. "Almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome. The radical left immediately rallied around the toxic stunt. The cheerleaders for partisan court-packing applauded what they suggested was the work of, quote, a brave clerk making a last-ditch hail Mary attempt to cause a political firestorm and cause the court to reconsider. Liberals want to rip the blindfold of lady justice, they want to override impartiality with intimidation. They want to elevate mob rule over the rule of law."
McConnell accused Democrats of stoking violence by reporting on the leaked draft, and he complained they wanted to destroy the court he had packed with Donald Trump appointees and called for a criminal investigation of the leak.
"One of the court's most essential and sacred features was smashed just by the outrage industrial complex a few extra days to scream nonsense about what the court might rule," McConnell said. "This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible. I'm certain the chief justices will seek to -- chief justice will seek to get to the bottom of this. If a crime was committed, the Department of Justice must pursue it completely."
