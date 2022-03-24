WATCH: Mo Brooks confirms in TV interview that Trump recently asked him to ‘rescind’ 2020 election
WIAT-TV

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) confirmed that Donald Trump has recently asked him to "rescind" the 2020 election before their political falling-out.

The twice-impeached former president withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in his GOP primary bid for a Senate seat, and the Alabama Republican revealed that Trump had asked him repeatedly to help him undo his election loss -- and he confirmed to WIAT-TV those requests continued until recently.

"The president has asked me to rescind the election of 2020," Brooks told the station, adding that would be unconstitutional. "He always brings up, 'We've got to rescind the election, we've got to take Joe Biden out and put me in now."

"He still says that?" asked WIAT's Andrea Lindenberg.

"Yes," Brooks confirmed, "and I'm going, 'Mr. President' -- I'm giving him advice, I'm an attorney, I've read the law, I've read the Constitution, I know it -- and I say, 'Mr. President, you can't do that, it's unconstitutional,' and given a choice between Donald Trump, who I respect -- he had a lot of great policies while he was president -- and the United States Constitution, I am always going to choose the Constitution because that's what my oath of office is to."

"I knew that when I gave him straight-shooting legal advice that it would perturb him because that's not what he wanted to hear," Brooks added, "and I knew that it would put my endorsement at risk, but I thought it would be the honorable thing to do, so I did it."



