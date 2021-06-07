Mo Brooks destroyed for claim Swalwell people 'illegally trespassed': 'Did they riot or kill anyone?'

Folks online are pointing out the irony of Rep. Mo Brooks' (R-AL) complaint that a process server in Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-CA) lawsuit "illegally trespassed" to serve a subpoena. The complaint comes five months to the day that Brooks spoke to a crowd of conservatives who then staged a violent, armed insurrection at the Capitol.
"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," Brooks said on Jan. 6. The crowd did exactly that, using flag poles, bear spray, hockey sticks, and other weapons to injure over 140 DC Metro Police and Capitol Police officers.
Brooks has been in hiding for about a month, dodging process servers who delivered a subpoena in Swalwell's civil lawsuit. Brooks claimed that the person who handed his wife the subpoena illegally trespassed. It was something that drew mockery from those online who saw his tweet.
If Brooks feels that the law was broken in serving the subpoena he can object in court, but he would have to appear there to do so, where he could be served a subpoena again.
Brooks was then caught by multiple accounts blocking people on Twitter, something that is illegal from official Congressional accounts. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was fined $10,000 after she blocked the liberal group Midas Touch on Twitter. They donated the settlement to Moms Demand Action and Orange Ribbons for Jaime.
Brooks also posted his password and pin number online in his rage.
