'Twisted and perverse': Morning Joe rails against threats Trump fans are making against Jan. 6 investigators
Joe Scarborough (Screen cap via MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough condemned the Donald Trump supporters who called in violent threats -- some of them drenched in religious rhetoric -- against Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the only two Republicans serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

The Illinois Republican released a recording of some of those threats, which also targeted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), as the committee continues to build a case against the former president and his allies, and the "Morning Joe" host was disgusted callers claiming it was "God's will" that Trump's enemies should be harmed.

"How grotesque, unfortunately, this is how people are thinking these days," Scarborough said. "This twisted version, this Christian nationalism that has absolutely nothing to do with the words of Jesus Christ, contained in the gospels of Jesus Christ -- 'God's will?' That woman, and millions of others like her, find God's will in violence, in beating the hell out of police officers. These people, these so-called Christian nationalists, they have nothing to do with Christianity. They find God's will in violence, in lies, in the desecration of the United States House, and the destruction of American democracy."

"[My] preacher always said, don't look for God in sin, you'll never find him there," Scarborough added. "Well, that's exactly where these people are, and it is a perverse, twisted anti-Christian view of the world, and I just wonder what Bible they're reading."

RELATED: Morning Joe mocks Trump for 'sweating and blubbering' toward another defeat in Georgia grand jury probe

Watch the video below or at this link.

07 06 2022 07 46 52 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video