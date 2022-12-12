Morning Joe panelists condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘disgusting’ speech

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Georgia Republican spoke over the weekend at the New York Young Republican Club's 110th Annual Gala, saying that if she and Steve Bannon had actually organized the Capitol riot that participants would have been armed and the insurrection would have succeeded.
"She brought up a number of topics, some of them very disgusting and pornographic, and then the topic of Jan. 6, and past accusations that she gave Capitol tours to Donald Trump's supporters in the days leading up to the insurrection," Brzezinski said. "Greene then reportedly said, quote, 'Then Jan. 6 happened and next thing you know I organized a whole thing along with Steve Bannon.' Greene went on to say, 'I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won, not to mention it would have been armed.'"
"As Joe said, her comments matter because of her influence with the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus and the group's ability to block Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker of the House," she added.
Greene has been working closely with McCarthy to rally support for his election as speaker, and that has given her even more power and influence within the House GOP caucus.
"She is now one of Kevin McCarthy's most important allies in becoming speaker, and this is a woman who had said, you know, if she had been in charge of the Jan. 6 riots, they would have won, and they would have been armed," Scarborough said. "That's Kevin McCarthy's Republican Party."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
