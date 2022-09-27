Morning Joe hammers GOP's mishandling of Jan. 6 probe: 'This is just a self-own'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said congressional Republicans had played themselves by refusing to join efforts to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who serves on the House select committee investigating the attack, recently confronted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for spreading debunked conspiracy theories accusing FBI agents of fomenting the riot, and the "Morning Joe" host said that was emblematic of the GOP's response to the insurrection.
"The first part of Jamie Raskin's conversation there, he explains how they had come to an agreement with Republicans," Scarborough said. "They had actually sent their proposals to Republicans, who were taking part in the process and then, as he said, right as the clip began, the cult leader, as he called Donald Trump, the cult leader vetoed it. This is just a self-own by Republicans. They had a chance to actually participate in this process, and they said no to a bipartisan investigation when you had [Sen.] Joe Manchin trying to apply pressure on Republicans, whom he was trying to work with, saying, 'Come on, this is something you don't play politics with, you all should be involved in this for the betterment of the Senate, the House, this country.'"
"They refused," he added. "Then, of course, you had House Republicans, Democrats talking together, working together, and Democrats passing proposals to Republicans who would send proposals back to Democrats and they had actually agreed to work together, and then Donald Trump vetoed it. So here we are with Republicans on the outside of this process and complaining about it when time and time again they had an opportunity to participate, and they just refused to do it. So they turned this entirely over to the Democratic party and [Reps.] Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger."
