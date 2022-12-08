'They can't quit him!' Morning Joe mocks GOP losing streak under Trump's leadership
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked the Republican losing streak under Donald Trump's leadership.

Herschel Walker was the latest Trump-endorsed candidate to lose his election in this cycle, but the "Morning Joe" host said Republicans have been losing ever since the former reality TV star entered politics.

"Now we're so afraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump we're going to say that Joe Biden is the greatest political genius of all time," Scarborough said. "We are now saying he has the genius of Eisenhower, the genius of Reagan, the genius of FDR, and we won't talk about the elephant that is in the room, and that is a guy that is absolute political poison to our party. They won't do it, it's amazing. You just, again, it's breathtaking. He loses for the party in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, in Georgia to left-of-center senators who would never, and I mean ever, get elected in red-state Georgia."

"They're elected," he added. "They're elected two years ago, and now Sen. [Raphael] Warnock's going to be there for six years, and so much of it is a reaction, again, to Donald Trump. They can't quit him and Democrats right now are praying they don't quit him, because he's done more to destroy the Republican Party than anybody since FDR."

Watch the video below or at this link.

12 08 2022 06 03 03 www.youtube.com

SmartNews