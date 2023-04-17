'Madness and insanity' on guns and abortion 'causing crisis in the Republican Party': Morning Joe

Republicans are pushing increasingly extreme positions on guns and abortion, and many conservatives are growing alarmed by the tragic outcomes.

A majority of U.S. states allow concealed carry without a permit and many GOP-led states are moving to restrict or ban abortions, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said he's heard from a number of Republicans who are concerned about the epidemic of gun violence and medical emergencies that have resulted.

"It's easy for a podcaster to talk about guns and take an extreme position, or other people publicly," said the "Morning Joe" host. "They may have listeners that follow, but what we've seen, not only in the gun debate, but also on the abortion debate, is what happens when these issues suddenly become personal. When lifelong Republicans start talking to me and crying the day of the school shooting, talking about the madness, the insanity, that they're afraid to drop their 5-year-old children off at school then, suddenly, this political scuffling becomes very personal. It's the same, we talked about, with abortion. Republicans talking to me, these horror stories that we're hearing out of Georgia, out of Florida, out of Virginia, all across the country not California, but out of these states that have the most restrictive abortion laws in America."

"It's becoming very personal to them," Scarborough added. "I think that's what's causing this crisis of the Republican Party. It's why Kansas was a political earthquake, why Wisconsin was a political earthquake, and why they're so concerned about 2024."



