'Not fit to be president:' Morning Joe dumps on 'disgusting' GOP rivals for excusing Trump crimes
MSNBC

Two of Donald Trump's challengers were given an opportunity to condemn the criminal conduct described in a Georgia indictment, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough belittled them as unworthy for the office they're seeking.

Both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott were asked to comment on the Fulton County racketeering charges, and both GOP presidential primary challengers claimed the prosecution amounted to the "weaponization" of politics, which the "Morning Joe" host deemed to be disqualifying.

"If you're willing to sit back and excuse somebody trying to steal an election," Scarborough said, "calling the Republican secretary of state who says he was trying to get me to throw out votes, that's what a Republican secretary of state said and a Republican governor said, and you sit there and claim, 'Oh, they're politicizing the process, they're weaponizing the process' -- you're not fit to be president of the United States. That's just really -- it's really disgusting."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner by a comfortable margin, despite two federal indictments for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, as well as indictments in New York for business fraud and for his post-election conduct in Georgia, and Scarborough said he'll remain in front until his rivals challenge his alleged criminality.

"They keep looking right past the guy who stole nuclear secrets allegedly, the guy who stole military secrets, I'll still say allegedly, even though got him dead to rights on that, all of these things, and seriously, when are you going to get serious about running for president of the United States, and telling the truth about the guy you're running against?" Scarborough said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 08 16 2023 06 21 07youtu.be

SmartNewsVideo