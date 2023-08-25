'The walls aren't closing in -- they have closed in': Morning Joe predicts Trump's fate could be 'life sentence'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has been warning for years that the "walls are closing in" on Donald Trump, but he said that moment has finally arrived.

The former president was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges related to his post-election activity in Georgia, where he has been charged with racketeering and other crimes, and the "Morning Joe" host said his situation was dire.

"Here we are in August. we have a [former] president that has been indicted four times, the number of charges, well, 13 in Georgia, 40 in Florida, 34 in New York, and four in D.C., so about 90 actual charges against the [ex-]president," Scarborough said. "You know, I have so many people talking about this right now. They try to talk about the political side of it, they try to talk about what they heard on TV last night. They try to talk about what so-and-so's hot take was on Twitter."

"You know, every lawyer I've talked to at this point says, the only question is, is Donald Trump going to do a deal, or is Donald Trump going to end up in prison?" Scarborough added. "The only political question is, if he doesn't do a deal, a universal deal, and he ends up in prison, will the Republican Party nominate somebody and elect somebody while they're in jail, or will they choose a different path forward? It's pretty stark. Again, these lawyers I talk to, again, Republicans and Democrats alike, you know, they say he can pose, he can preen, he can say whatever he wants to say. At the end of the day, the walls aren't closing in on him – the walls have closed in on him. He's got 90 indictments. Even his biggest apologists legally have said, even one of those indictments could amount to a life sentence."

