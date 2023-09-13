Morning Joe questions 'weak' Kevin McCarthy's manhood after Matt Gaetz humiliation

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough questioned House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for letting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) publicly humiliate him after announcing an impeachment probe of President Joe Biden.

The Florida lawmaker threatened the speaker with a daily motion to vacate because he was "out of compliance" with the hardline Republicans to whom Gaetz said he owed his leadership, and both Scarborough and "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist agreed the challenge should be met with more than silence.

"Just listen to the way he talks to speaker McCarthy -- it's beyond disrespect, it's 'we own you, we made you speaker,'" Geist said. "'If you don't do all these things we're telling you to do right now, we're going to vacate the chair and you're out of your job.' It is a bizarre dynamic here, and, still, no evidence presented, no definitive evidence that Joe Biden had anything to do with all -- this is all about Hunter Biden. So if they have the evidence, they had five years to show it since this investigation started. Let's see it."

Scarborough wondered whether McCarthy would tolerate this blatant show of disrespect.

"Kevin, you need to tell people to go to hell," Scarborough said. "If somebody ever said to me -- well, let me just ask you, Mika. What if somebody ever said to me in any situation -- at the gates of Hell, if Satan said to me, 'immediate total compliance or what?'"

"What kind of man would allow somebody to talk to him publicly and bow down to him?" Scarborough added. "I don't teach -- forget about manhood. Even though this is a question of manhood and masculinity, my daughter would never in a billion years, she would never in a billion years allow somebody to talk to her that way. I'm sure your daughter, your son, we don't teach -- we wouldn't allow our children to act that way. Who is Kevin McCarthy? Why does he allow anybody to talk to him that way? It's astounding that he is that weak and timid and speaker of the House."

