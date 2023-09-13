'Desperate' Kevin McCarthy bashed by Morning Joe panelist for 'stupid' impeachment gambit
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill ridiculed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for putting himself in an untenable position as leader of a fractured and increasingly extreme Republican caucus.

The California Republican announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden without even holding a vote, and he still was brazenly challenged by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) minutes later, and the "Morning Joe" contributor was astonished by how little respect the House GOP holds for McCarthy.

"I would rather spend a month in solitary confinement than be Kevin McCarthy," McCaskill said. "Here's what happened: When he got the speakership, the fringe gave him a hand grenade and said, 'You have to hold it, you can't get rid it -- we can decide when to pull the pun.' They are fixing to pull the pin, so he looks weak, he looks desperate. He's not accomplishing anything because, without a vote, then this idea that somehow subpoenas are more meaningful is just stupid. It's not true. They are not more meaningful if there's no authorization by the House of Representatives."

"So all the White House has to do is say, 'We're going to go by the Trump office of legal council and [Department of Justice] that said we don't have to honor subpoenas if it's not been authorized by the House of Representatives, so it's a stupid exercise," McCaskill said.

