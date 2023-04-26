Morning Joe gloats that Trump is handing the 2024 election to Democrats
Republican support for Donald Trump is at an all-time high and on Wednesday, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Democrats were licking their chops for 2024.

The former president's favorability among Republicans hit 81 percent in a recent poll, although another poll showed just 71 percent of Republicans wanted him back in the White House -- and only 29 percent of independents and 7 percent of Democrats agreed -- and the "Morning Joe" host said that was a matchup President Joe Biden would gladly take on again.

"I had a friend call me last night, 'Hey, I'm going to send you some polls of Trump,' he's a supporter of Trump," Scarborough said. "Look at this, this is what he showed me. Donald Trump's favorability among Republicans has hit an all-time high. He thought, let's look at this, he thought that this would send people that watch this show and people who want Democrats to win into a spiral, and I said, 'Dude, you don't understand -- you think that Democrats are still scared of Donald Trump. No, no -- they want him to win. You think you're owning the libs, you're only making libs as comfortable as if you were smoking a big bong in your front yard playing hacky sack wearing a Che Guevera T-shirt.' This is what they want, this is the natural order of things."

Scarborough looked at the other poll showing few voters outside of Republicans wanted Trump to be president again, and he said Republicans were shooting themselves in the foot by backing him.

"I'm not exactly sure when it happened, but at some point, Donald Trump went from being the big, bad wolf for liberals and making them like curl up in a fetal position under their desks like they didn't even like have the energy to go out and play hacky sack on the front yards or the street," Scarborough said.

"At some point, it went from there to now, when they're happy when he does well in Republican polls because they know it means they're going to win. They're not owning the libs, they're saying, 'Here you go, Libs. Here's the White House for four more years.'"

