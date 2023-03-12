GOP lawmaker changes subject to her house being spray-painted by vandals when asked about Jan. 6 videos

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) refused to condemn plans made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) visit with accused Jan. 6 insurrectionists who are currently being held in jail and then, moments later, complained that law enforcement officials have failed to apprehend whoever it was that vandalized her home.

Speaking with fill-in host Kaitlan Collins, Mace asserted that visiting with accused rioters who stormed the nation's Capitol is a matter of "civil rights" before the CNN host asked about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) handing over to Fox News tens of thousands of hours of Capitol footage on the day supporters of Donald Trump sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

According to Mace, she feels that all media outlets — including CNN — should have access to all of the videos.

"I said early on last month that the release of the footage was important, that it should be released to every outlet — including CNN — every media outlet, every defense attorney, so the public can see for itself that there was violence on that day," the South Carolina Republican told the host.

"You cannot deny that. It was a dark day in our history," she continued before adding, "So, too, was the summer of 2020. We saw very few arrests when there were attacks by an organization — members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter — I had my house spray-painted two summers ago and no one has been held to account for that."

"We have to make sure if there is going to be political violence in this country, no matter your affiliation, everybody is treated and should be treated the same way," she concluded.

