'Why not me?' Nikki Haley struggles to come up with a reason she's running for president

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley struggled on Sunday to make the case for her presidential bid.

In an interview on Fox News, host Shannon Bream told Haley that the Wall Street Journal had called on her to "provide a rationale" for her 2024 candidacy. Aaron Rupar first highlighted the clip on Twitter.

"You've got to answer this question, why you versus anybody else in the GOP field," Bream said. "You say America first; America should be powerful. Those are things that any GOP candidate is going to say. So, why you?"

"Why not me?" Haley replied. "You know, I am a — the wife of a combat veteran. I'm a mother of two children; one who is getting married and I see how hard it is for her to look at buying a home; one that's in college, and I see what he's dealing with woke education."

Haley pointed out that her parents were immigrants "who are upset about what's happening at the border."

"I don't want to wait for someone else to fix this," she continued. "I want to make sure we get in there and fix this. I'm not a lawyer; I'm an accountant. I've never worked in D.C., and I think it's time we start putting a fire under what's happening in Congress."

The candidate called for term limits and "mental competency tests for people over the age of 75."

Haley declined to detail her qualifications for president during the answer.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.