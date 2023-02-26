'I did a book': Nikki Haley struggles to differentiate herself from 2024 candidates

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-SC) struggled on Sunday to explain why she was different from other potential 2024 presidential candidates.

In an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo told Haley she had done an "incredible job at the U.N."

"How will you differentiate yourself from the other candidates and tell us your plan for foreign policy," the host asked.

"You know, one of the main things I did at the United Nations that I think is so important is I did a book," Haley replied, "that focused on the 193 countries, the percentage of time they voted with us, and how much foreign aid we give them."

"The number one thing I would do is stop giving foreign aid to our enemies," she continued. "We give $46 billion in foreign aid. You're basically talking about a billion dollars going to Iraq, who's basically dealing with the Iranians, who are saying, 'Death to America.'"

RELATED: Ronna McDaniel put on the spot over Trump threat about the 2024 nomination

Haley concluded by vowing to cut off foreign aid to "our enemies."

"We will stop that. We will start being smart, and we'll start being strong again," she insisted.

Haley's remarks later went viral on Twitter.

"Good reminder that Nikki Haley was TOTALLY unqualified to be ambassador to the United Nations," amateur historian Russell Drew wrote. "She had no foreign policy experience. Donald Trump simply thought she 'looked the part' and wanted to give a promotion to the lieutenant governor of South Carolina, an early endorser."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.