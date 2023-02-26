Ronna McDaniel put on the spot over Trump threat about the 2024 nomination

During a discussion about a plan by the Republican National Committee to make all GOP presidential nomination contenders sign a pledge to support the eventual nominee as a prerequisite to take part in the debates, RNC head Ronna McDaniel was asked about Donald Trump's comments that he might not support a nominee that is not him.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," host Dana Bash played a clip of the former president saying it would "depend" on who the candidate is -- which could cause problems for the eventual nominee.

Bash then asked the newly-elected RNC head if she would eliminate the former president as a Republican debate participant

"Are you prepared to block the former president?" the CNN host pressed.

"Well, he signed it in 2016, he did, everybody signed it in 2016," McDaniel quickly replied.

"But this about the here and the now," Bash parried.

"I think they're all going to sign it, I really do," the RNC chair stated. "I think the voters are very intent on winning and they do want to see a debate stage of people saying, 'I'm not going to support this guy, I'm not going to support this guy.' What they need to say is 'I'm going to everything I can to defeat Joe Biden,' and that means supporting the nominee of the Republican party."

"You can't see a scenario where Trump would just skip the debate if he's forced to sign something?" Bash continued to press McDaniel.

"I think president Trump would like to be on the debate stage," she predicted. "That's what he likes to do and I expect they'll all be there."

Watch below or at the link: