OAN reporter suggests Biden 'cooked up' Ukraine hospital bombing to 'distract from their monumental failures'

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a "foreign correspondent" for the extreme-right One America News Network (OAN) suggested that President Joe Biden staged the Russian bombing of the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine — to distract from domestic policy controversies.

"Offering absolutely no evidence or logic, Pearson Sharp said the bombing of the Mariupol hospital last week had 'the makings of another false flag operation,'" reported Rachel Olding. "Biden and his 'cronies are desperately trying to cook up more conflict to distract from their monumental failures here in America,' he said. Never mind the fact Russia claimed responsibility for the bombing, falsely justifying it by saying the building housed Ukrainian snipers."

According to the report, Sharp also said, “I personally investigated and exposed, there was false flag gas attacks in Syria to frame President Bashar al-Assad as a mass-murdering tyrant.”

The claims that chemical weapons attacks in Syria were false flags has been a mainstay of Russian propaganda for years, as the Kremlin has been assisting Assad in the Syrian Civil War.

OAN has previously played a key role in spreading conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, with one OAN host even apparently involved in the drafting of an unused executive order for former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines.

The San Diego-based cable network now faces a lawsuit from the voting equipment company Dominion for falsely claiming they rigged votes, a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee, and it is being dropped from coverage by AT&T's digital-satellite service DirecTV.