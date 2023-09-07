Passenger’s diarrhea forces emergency landing for Delta flight to Barcelona
With the Atlanta skyline in the background, a Delta airplane lands at Hartsfield-Jackson Domestic Airport on Sept. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. - Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

An incident involving “diarrhea all the way through the airplane” caused a Delta Air Lines flight to Barcelona to make an emergency landing last week. The Airbus A350 was forced to fly back to its location of departure at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport approximately two hours after takeoff, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com. The issue was reportedly a potential biohazard for those on board, and a spokesperson for the airline published a statement Tuesday evening seeming to confirm the report. “Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returne...