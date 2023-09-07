Passenger’s diarrhea forces emergency landing for Delta flight to Barcelona

Kelly during sentencing on Tuesday said: “Mr. Tarrio was the ultimate leader, the ultimate person who organized, who was motivated by revolutionary zeal.”

“I assume judge Kelly meant to say, quote, Donald Trump was the ultimate leader, the ultimate person who organized who was motivated by revolutionary zeal,” Kirschner said in his latest episode of “Justice Matters.”

“Donald Trump wasn't really motivated by revolutionary zeal. No, he was motivated by a naked criminal unconstitutional, power grab, an attempt to steal an election and attempt to hang on to the power of the presidency by hook or by crook.”

Kirschner said that Tarrio was a “field officer,” not a leader.

“To suggest that Enrique Tarrio was the ultimate organizer, the ultimate leader of the insurrection. No, Enrique Tarrio, wasn't the leader of the insurrection, or that other sad little man, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, and of the so-called Oath Keepers, was not the head of the insurrection. Donald Trump was the ultimate organizer and the ultimate leader of the insurrection and Tarrio and Rhodes, were just his field officers,” Kirschner said.

“If Donald Trump hadn't told the Proud Boys to ‘stand by and wait my further orders, I will be activating you I will be deploying you,’ the Proud Boys probably would not be where they are today. If Donald Trump hadn't set the date, ‘come to DC on January 6, will be wild,’ nobody would have come to DC on January 6.”

Kirschner added: “If Donald Trump hadn't whipped up that crowd that included the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers and other Trump supporters, other Trump foot soldiers if he hadn't whipped them up on January 6, and told them 'you need to go fight like hell, or you won't have a country anymore’ and if he hadn't told them to march to the Capitol and stop the certification, stop the steal, no one would have done any of that."

“Donald Trump is the ultimate and only true leader and organizer of the insurrection in what did Donald Trump do after he launched his attack on the Capitol? He sat in the bunker. The bunker was a sad little dining room, off the Oval Office.”

