Break taken by Peter Navarro's jury might have upended guilty verdict: report

An unusual fresh-air break by the jury that convicted Peter Navarro last week could upend the contempt of Congress trial against the former Donald Trump adviser, reported Politico.
U.S. District Court judge Amit Mehta heard testimony Wednesday from a federal courthouse employee who escorted the jury outside for a break just 30 minutes before they delivered the guilty verdict, and Navarro's attorneys are arguing they may have been exposed to protesters who carried signs about Jan. 6 defendants and Navarro himself, reported Politico.
Court security officer Rosa Roldan Torres told the judge that she accompanied all 12 jurors outside to a plaza near the courthouse when they asked for fresh air, and she recalled seeing media cameras and a man carrying an American flag and holding a sign, and she said jurors were not wearing badges or any other items that would have identified them as a jury.
Torres said jurors spent 10 to 15 minutes outside chatting amongst themselves and were not approached by anyone, and they quickly reached their verdict after going back inside.
Protesters are common outside the federal courthouse, but the judge must determine whether any exposure to them had a meaningful impact on their verdict, which came after a two-day trial and four hours of deliberation.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) furiously tried to evade questions Wednesday about why no House vote will be held on whether President Joe Biden should be impeached – despite him saying just 12 days earlier that no impeachment could happen without one.
CNN's Manu Raju on grilled McCarthy about an interview the speaker had with Breitbart News that was published on September 1 in which McCarthy said, "If we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."
But on Tuesday, McCarthy announced an inquiry – with no vote.
McCarthy started off by casting blame for the lack of a vote on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump without first holding a formal vote in the House.
The Alabama freshman Republican Senator, who single-handedly has been blocking the required Senate confirmations since February for what reportedly are now 319 promotions, says Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is to blame. He told Bloomberg News each military officer's promotion takes two hours of voting by the Senate, which could take them up individually despite his block. Tuberville said voting on all the promotions would take "no time at all" to complete.
"I want to ask you another question about national security and the readiness," a Bloomberg News reporter told Tuberville. "Though we do have at the moment a position that is affected by this, it has to do with a new task force when it comes to intercontinental ballistic missiles. There is a name that has been floated for a nomination and even if it is not that individual is to two star general position, which means the Senate would have to vote on it. Isn't that quite concerning, given what we are seeing from the position of what's happening in Russia and as well as what's happening in Beijing?"
"Yeah," Sen. Tuberville responded, "it's quite concerning. Bring him to the floor. And it take two hours to confirm it. I mean, that's all I'm asking. Chuck Schumer needs to do his job. You know, when everything doesn't go perfect for you. When I was in coaching, it's not a perfect job. Things are gonna go wrong. You're going to make adjustments, make this adjustment. Let's bring them to the floor. We can do them every two hours. We can have these done in no time. They don't want to do it. They do not want to do it."
The Alabama Reflector notes, "voting on the 319 nominees would take hundreds of hours of floor time just as Congress must pass numerous bills to avert a government shutdown and lapses in federal programs before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30."
“Any attempt to blame the vacancies of these confirmed positions on Sen. Schumer is embarrassing,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, according to the Reflector. "We don’t mind voting on people, but the implication is, ‘Why not vote on the top brass and just punish all the people below them?’ That seems to be the offer.”
Tuberville then lashed out at the Pentagon for discharging 8000 service members who refused to get vaccinated.
"They call readiness. How about the 8000 military people and their families that they ran out of the military because this vaccine mandate they pushed on 'em a year ago?" he asked Bloomberg News. "That's what I talked about readiness. That's what I call a travesty is when you run 8000 people out at one time because they won't go by mandate that they pushed on the military."
Tuberville has claimed his blockade is over the Pentagon's post-Roe v. Wade policy of reimbursing service members for necessary out-of state travel to obtain abortion services. In his Bloomberg interview he said the policy came from "a memo from the White House."
"We're not a communist country. Everything this made policy and law goes through Congress. And I told them that if you change it, I'm gonna block your admirals and generals. What at that time, there was one or two. Now we're up to 300. I think they're starting to believe me," he bragged. "That meant what I said. And again, they could be clear in these nominations one at a time, two hours each. They don't want to do that. Democrats have not been told no since they've been up here for two, two and a half, almost three years. Since the code. President Biden was elected. And now they can't handle it, but we're not gonna have any movement on my side. Unless they change this back and let's vote on it. Let's just vote on it. And if it passes, passes, done."
"They have no clue of what this policy is," Tuberville also said. "They just wanted to change it to let the American people know, 'hey, we can do what we want to,' and I'm not gonna allow them to do it. Now if they continue to do it. We're gonna have the same people in places admirals and generals. Again, there's no readiness problem. We got people in place that are doing their jobs, and sooner or later, I think they will start to come around but right now we've got a standoff."
Last month NPR reported if Tuberville does not release his holds 650 military officers' promotions may be "in limbo" by year's end.
Watch short clip of Tuberville's remarks below or at this link.
The rigged election message that former President Donald Trump made his own was borrowed from the GOP in Wisconsin, according to an op-ed in The Guardian Wednesday.
The state has honed gerrymandering to win supermajorities despite losing the popular vote, it said. With the election of liberal Janet Protasiewicz to the state supreme court, that tide seemed to be changing – but Republicans are now determined to impeach her in an effort to hold on to power, according to The Guardian's Andrew Gawthorpe.
Even though Protasiewicz hasn't heard a single case yet, Republicans are pushing to investigate her on "spurious charges," Gawthorpe writes, adding that Donald Trump's election denial rhetoric was "already honed" by Wisconsin Republicans long before 2020 came about.
According to Speaker of the State Assembly Robin Vos, the gerrymandering is fair because, “if you took Madison and Milwaukee out of the state election formula, we would have a clear majority.” Gawthorpe contends that since Madison and Milwaukee are the parts of the state with the largest concentration of non-white voters, Vos' comments reveal that the Wisconsin gerrymander is really about race.
"Wisconsin Republicans have been remarkably frank about their intention of ensuring that minorities stay in their place. When Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers powered to victory in 2018 with massive wins in Madison and Milwaukee, the Republican legislature used a lame-duck session to strip him of much of his power," Gawthorpe writes. "Not content with that, Evers’ Republican opponent in 2022, Tim Michels, promised that if he was elected, then Republicans in Wisconsin 'will never lose another election.'"
Gawthorpe goes on to write that Republicans’ plan to impeach Protasiewicz "is nakedly hypocritical," since they argue that Protasiewicz "cannot give unbiased rulings in gerrymandering cases – despite the fact that numerous other Wisconsin state supreme court justices, including Republicans, have also received party donations and ruled on cases with political implications."
Gawthorpe said, "When Trump argued that he was the real winner of the election because the votes of people living in Democratic-leaning urban areas were somehow fraudulent and should not count, he was repeating arguments that Wisconsin Republicans had already honed."