QAnon’s ‘Q’ returns after long absence: ‘It had to be done this way’

The mysterious person behind the absurd QAnon conspiracy theory is back.

"The anonymous message board user known as 'Q,' whose cryptic announcements spawned the fascist pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, has returned to posting after a nearly two-year hiatus," The Daily Beast reported. "On Friday night, someone with access to Q’s login credentials posted on 8kun, the anarchic internet community where Q last posted in December 2020."

The conspiracy theory has even been believed by elected officials like Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"In QAnon’s telling, Donald Trump was recruited by the military to run for president in 2016 to take down that nefarious 'cabal.' QAnon believers await 'The Storm,' an event in which they believe Trump enemies like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama will be executed via orders from a military tribunal, or imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay," The Beast reported. "The Q poster followed up with two more messages on Friday night. Asked why they had disappeared for more than a year, they wrote, 'It had to be done this way.'"

Ginni Thomas also appears to believe in the conspiracy theory.

“Remember your oath," one message ominously instructed.

