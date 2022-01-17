Rand Paul’s opponent hands him a righteous smackdown for MLK Day
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined in the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and his Democratic opponent gave him a stern fact check.

The Kentucky Republican offered a platitude Monday to celebrate the life of the civil rights champion, joining other GOP lawmakers whose statements honoring King were widely panned.

"As we honor MLK today, may his courage inspire us to redouble our commitment to working together for change," Paul tweeted. "Let’s commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King by uniting the two Americas into one: an America that includes justice for one, and justice for all."

Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat who's running to replace Paul in the U.S. Senate, reminded his GOP rival of his long-standing opposition to the principles for which King fought and died.

"Sincerely, save your empty words," Booker replied. "You are the person who said you would have opposed the Civil Rights Act, singlehandedly blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, and had the audacity to say racism no longer exists."

