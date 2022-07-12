The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election held its seventh public hearing on Tuesday revealing the links that former President Donald Trump had with right-wing extremist groups and white supremacist militias.

Among the things that were included in the day of the video were clips from the interview that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone from last week. While the committee members made it clear that he confirmed a lot of what was known, he also revealed that he and other White House lawyers destroyed all of the legal claims made by those like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani that Trump could somehow overthrow the government legally.

The legal experts live-tweeting the hearing cited several different crimes that they claimed were proved in the hearing. Among those was lawyer George Conway, who noted that a key piece of the revelations is that Republicans continue to rationalize Trump's actions even over a year later.

Former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen explained that all of the witnesses, Trump allies, built the case that the former president was told over and over that what he was doing was illegal, he didn't win and he couldn't steal the White House. Still, he had the Dec. 18 planning meeting and then sent out the Dec. 19 tweet calling people to come to Washington for the rally.

Another key piece the legal experts pointed out was that Trump knew that the Capitol was going to be targeted because he was calling for it to be. Tweets between organizers made it clear that they couldn't promote a march to the Capitol officially. Instead, they were planning it behind the scenes and even an effort that would continue onto the Supreme Court. That makes it clear that Trump knew he was inciting a riot.

