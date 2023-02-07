George Santos constituents show up in DC and ask him to resign: 'Remove him and we're done'
Matt Laslo, The Raw Story

A group of Rep. George Santos' constituents traveled from New York to Washington, D.C., to call for his resignation.

Concerned Citizens of NY-03 arrived Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill, where they spoke to reporters and then planned to drop off a stack of petitions urging the newly elected congressman to step down over a series of lies that have resulted in criminal investigations and a House Ethics Committee probe.

"We have one goal," said activist Jody Kass, who came out of retirement as a lobbyist for affordable housing. "We're going to remove him, and we're done."

Republican Ben Marzouk told The Raw Story that he didn't care if Santos' resignation resulted in a Democrat replacing him, and said the issue transcended partisan politics.

"There aren't a lot of thing we agree on," he said, "but this is relatively simple."

