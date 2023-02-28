George Santos supports AR-15s because the gun 'creates jobs in America'
WASHINGTON — Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is among the Republican officials co-sponsoring a bill that would make the AR-15 the "national gun of the United States."

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), who introduced the bill, said in a statement that the bill protects the Second Amendment, which is part of the Bill of Rights and the Constitution and can't be removed without a Constitutional Convention or a joint resolution passed by a two-thirds vote.

Moore claimed his bill is as essential "as freedom of speech, religion, and the press." Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is the other co-sponsor of the bill.

When asked why Santos is co-sponsoring the bill, he told Raw Story, "It creates jobs in America!" Santos didn't clarify how many additional jobs would be created by the bill nor has this question been scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

The AR-15 is already manufactured in the United States and calling the gun the "national gun" isn't likely to inspire more people to purchase it than hasn't already.

The bill isn't likely to be taken up by the U.S. Senate, meaning it will die after the House vote.

