Read: Police report details theft from Sen. Jerry Moran's campaign account

In January, Raw Story broke news that cyberthieves stole nearly $700,000 from the political campaign account of Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS).

Moran's committee has yet to recoup most of the lost money, a Moran spokesman explained in a statement.

Now, A Republic County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by Raw Story through the Kansas Open Records Act sheds additional light on the situation — one of the latest in a series of thefts from prominent political candidates and political action committees.

The incident report explains how Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy E. Gottschalk, on Nov. 15 contacted the Republic County Sheriff's Office to report "fraudulent activity" related to the three-term senator's re-election committee.

The sheriff's office sent Deputy Kade Odell to Gottschalk's accounting office in Belleville, Kansas, to meet him.

"Gottschalk stated that they had received emails containing invoices that were found to be fraudulent," Odell wrote in a report. "Before this was discovered, wire transfers were authorized through Astra Bank of Bellevile, Kansas to pay the invoices provided with these fraudulent email."

Odell then sought aid from other agencies.

"I contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation requesting assistance on this same date," the deputy wrote. "I was then later advised that it would be referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to be investigated by the Kansas City FBI Cyber Crimes Task Force."

Read the full report here:



