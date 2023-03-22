Marco Rubio rushes to change the subject after being asked about Trump's infamous nickname
Marco Rubio (R) holds a political rally at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in 2016. (Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON — During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump infamously branded rival Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as "Little Marco" on his way to the Republican Party nomination for the presidency.

Raw Story caught up with Rubio on Wednesday and asked him if there were anything he'd do differently if he ran for president again in comparison to 2016 when "you let Trump define you as 'Little Marco.'"

The senator, however, immediately changed the subject.

"Look, you guys, we have six committee hearings this afternoon," Rubio said. "We're running all over the place. Like, I'm jumping from rail, to that question, to everything else. I'm doing my job here, I'm focused on my job, I don't really have time to reflect or look back on ... one day I'll write my memoirs and you can read all about it."

The questions about Rubio's 2016 run come as Trump has started coming up with nicknames for another Florida Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he has labeled as "Ron DeSanctimonious," "Meatball Ron" and "Tiny D," among other things.

Trump has also hinted that he will lob baseless allegations of sexual misconduct against DeSantis and has promoted posts on his Truth Social network that accuse the Florida governor of being a "groomer" of teenage girls.

