'It's just been hell': Trump Jan. 6 rally attendee describes life after he was accused of being an FBI plant

In an interview with the New York Times, a supporter of Donald Trump who left his Arizona home to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 described the downward spiral his life took after he was falsely accused by far-right provocateurs as being part of a covert FBI or "Deep State" plot to incite the Capitol riot.

Speaking with the Times' Alan Feuer, 61-year-old Rayy Epps he and his wife have gone into hiding and had their lives turned upside down because rightwing outlets have been desperate to pin the assault on the Capitol on factions trying to make Donald Trump and his fans look bad.

According to Epps, he was in D.C. on Jan. 6 and video clips show him exhorting the crowd on, and this those clips have been manipulated to make him look like part of what has been described as part of "a 'breach team' responsible for setting off the riot at the Capitol."

As Feuer wrote, "He traveled to Washington to back Mr. Trump, was taped urging people to go to the Capitol and was there himself on the day of the assault. But through a series of events that twisted his role, he became the face of this conspiracy theory about the F.B.I. as it spread from the fringes to the mainstream," adding, "The stories about Mr. Epps were quickly seized on by the Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who gave them a wider audience. They were also echoed by Republican members of Congress like Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas."

The report goes on to note that the former president has also dragged Epps through the mud by bringing up his name at rallies when talking about the Big Lie.

Epps and his wife are currently seeking an attorney to represent them in a defamation suit against outlets that have spread the falsehoods and he sat down with the Times after they agreed to not disclose his whereabouts.

Telling Feuer, "All of this, it’s just been hell," he added, "I am at the center of this thing, and it’s the biggest farce that’s ever been. It’s just not right. The American people are being led down a path. I think it should be criminal.”

The report adds, "After leaving Arizona for the mountains months ago, the Eppses have not done much. They manage to spend time with their children — and some of their 37 grandchildren — but mostly keep to themselves. Mr. Epps has taken to wearing a wide-brimmed hat that hides his face. If people at the gas station or grocery store say he looks familiar, he will usually smile and then be on his way. While he wants to clear his name, he is under no illusion that he will ever manage to divorce it fully from the lies."

Saying, "It has a been a nightmare,” he continued, "You can’t convince some people. There are extremists out there that you’ll never convince them that they’re wrong.”