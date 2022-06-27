'It's hard to imagine the GOP surviving' Roe reversal: CNN's S.E. Cupp

During a CNN panel discussion on Friday's controversial Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v Wade, conservative contributor S.E. Cupp predicted doom for the Republican Party for their part in taking away a right from women.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keillar, Cupp -- who claimed she is pro-life -- said the generations of women will remember which political party denied them their bodily autonomy.

"Now that anti-abortion activists got what they wanted, right, which is to overturn Roe versus Wade, what happens now politically, do you think?" she was asked.

"It's hard to imagine the Republican Party surviving this," she bluntly stated. "Between anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, book banning, anti-democracy, I mean, as all of the regressive bullsh*t -- garbage, sorry -- I don't take that back -- add it all together and I don't know who is left in the future, in future generations to be drawn to this party."

"If you look back at 2016, I think people voted for Trump for a wide array of reasons, some of them garbage, but some of them legitimately economic or even foreign policy," she added. "I think the people voting for more Trump, more MAGA now are really motivated by very few reasons and so there are fewer of them. And when you imagine that, I think for the first time maybe we should ask Jeff Toobin, a generation will be able to say my parents had a right that I don't have today, for the first time a right was taken back."

"I can't imagine how Republicans message to new voters and don't just keep shrinking and condensing," she concluded.

Watch below or at this link.