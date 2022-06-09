‘Like dialogue from Dumb and Dumber’: Morning Joe busts GOP’s ‘insane’ arguments against gun safety
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped apart Republican arguments against restricting access to the most powerful firearms.

Survivors and families from Uvalde, Texas, testified before the House Oversight Committee to support new gun safety legislation, but Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accused Democrats of trying to destroy the Second Amendment and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) pointed out that airplanes were not banned in response to 9/11.

"Oh my god," said the "Morning Joe" host. "You know, for people who really aren't familiar with constitutional law and they don't understand the law behind the Second Amendment, the case law, two centuries of case law which was fairly quiet until, I believe, 2008 with Heller, you don't understand that when these Republicans are talking and saying, like Jim Jordan said on the House floor, that it was destroying the Second Amendment, this is like -- if you understand the law, this is like dialogue out of 'Dumb and Dumber.' This is Lloyd Christmas, gentleman lawyer. These arguments are insane."

"I hear the arguments from Steve Scalise," he continued. "They didn't ban airplanes. I'll tell you what they did do, but he knows this -- they all know this. They regulated the hell out of air travel. You had to take your shoes off, you had to go through four grader screenings. I mean, everybody remembers after 9/11. You would get checked going into the airport. You'd get checked going through TSA. You would get checked at the gate, like, you had to get patted down. You're still getting patted. Liquids -- Mika and I just traveled, liquids taken out. Even, what, 21 years later, of our bags in one airport and thrown out, separated. They checked them. I mean, they have so hyper-regulated air travel to stop another 9/11. Guess what? It's worked."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Some of the dumbest moves I’ve ever seen': Alex Jones' lawyers are at war with each other

"I guess what Steve Scalise is telling us is he is totally fine with the hyper-regulation of guns," Scarborough added. "If his model is 9/11, progressives would say, bring it on. Too much for me. Hey, why don't we just do universal background checks that 90 percent of Americans support? Why don't we just raise the age limit from 18 to 21 for weapons of war? More highly regulate those weapons of war, who can buy them, how they're stored, etc., etc., etc. Again, it is -- it's like Lloyd Christmas goes to Congress. Every argument from these Republicans dumber than the last."


06 09 2022 06 43 19 www.youtube.com

SmartNews